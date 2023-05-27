The dry holiday weekend continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a gorgeous start to the Memorial Day Weekend across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s along with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, will be mild with lows in the upper 40s and 50s with some clouds moving in from the east.

We’ll wake up to a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday morning and continue to have a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Our beautiful holiday weekend will continue on Monday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday. Most of the upcoming workweek looks dry, but there is a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers Friday and into next weekend.

