Wonderful Weekend Weather

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and the weather could not be nicer. Look for a gradual warming trend as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s Sunday and for Memorial Day. This means the weather will be good for all observances that are planned. Moving through the end of May and the beginning of June we continue to see warmer temperatures. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected with only a slight chance for some storms next Friday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

