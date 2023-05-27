Wonderful Weekend Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and the weather could not be nicer. Look for a gradual warming trend as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s Sunday and for Memorial Day. This means the weather will be good for all observances that are planned. Moving through the end of May and the beginning of June we continue to see warmer temperatures. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected with only a slight chance for some storms next Friday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Barta announces retirement

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, May 27, 2023
Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
Dry, sunny, and warm through the holiday weekend
Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend and beyond.
First Alert Forecast
Upper 70s appear likely today.
More nice weather into the weekend, but temperatures climb