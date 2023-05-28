Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis

Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official and a priest from ancient Egypt.

In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill
Christina Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, and William Rice were sentenced Friday in...
Man and woman who killed, dismembered roommate sentenced to 40 years in prison
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’

Latest News

Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis, one GOP negotiator says ‘thorny issues’ remain
Churchill Downs
2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his...
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension