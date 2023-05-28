A warm and dry Memorial Day

A warm and dry Memorial Day
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Southern Iowans and Northern Missourians enjoyed another beautiful May day on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky outside the window on Memorial Day and enjoy a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. While Friday and Saturday are still looking hot with highs in the upper 80s, it also looks like we could see isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues
Christina Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, and William Rice were sentenced Friday in...
Man and woman who killed, dismembered roommate sentenced to 40 years in prison
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill

Latest News

A warm and dry Memorial Day
A warm and dry Memorial Day
Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend
Warm with sunshine today and Memorial Day
Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend
First Alert Forecast
The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues