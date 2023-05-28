Warm with sunshine today and Memorial Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend. Those with a three day weekend will get another great outdoor day tomorrow too! For today, look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the low to middle 80s. There should be a few clouds overhead as compared to days past, but still plenty of sunshine to go around. Tomorrow, Memorial Day, looks similar but just a degree or two warmer. The heat turns up even more as we head back into the shortened work week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 as we wrap up May and begin June. Needed rain looks unlikely until at least Friday and even then the chance is minimal.

