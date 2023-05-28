Warm with sunshine today and Memorial Day

Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend. Those with a three day weekend will get another great outdoor day tomorrow too! For today, look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the low to middle 80s. There should be a few clouds overhead as compared to days past, but still plenty of sunshine to go around. Tomorrow, Memorial Day, looks similar but just a degree or two warmer. The heat turns up even more as we head back into the shortened work week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 as we wrap up May and begin June. Needed rain looks unlikely until at least Friday and even then the chance is minimal.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues
Christina Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, and William Rice were sentenced Friday in...
Man and woman who killed, dismembered roommate sentenced to 40 years in prison
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Ernst says ‘substantial’ spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill
A police dog named Santos was shot and killed in North Carolina while searching for a suspect...
K-9 shot, killed while searching for suspect: ‘He gave his life’
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

Latest News

Warmth and sunshine are in the forecast yet again for the end of the weekend
First Alert Forecast
The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues
The dry holiday weekend continues
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Wonderful Weekend Weather