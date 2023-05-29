Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate sexual behavior

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Diocese of Davenport received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior from the 1990s concerning Father John Stack. The alleged behavior occurred in Scott and Clinton County and the counties were notified in compliance with the Diocese’s Memorandum of Understanding with local law enforcement.

The case was referred back to the Diocese of Davenport for further investigation and possible canonical process. Father Stack has been removed from ministry while the Diocese investigates the allegation in compliance with with the Diocese’s Policies Relating to Sexual and Personal Behavior.

The Diocese of Davenport apologizes to all those who have been abused and continues to pray for them.

Below is a list of Father Stack’s assignments.

  • Holy Family in Davenport: June 1st, 1988 - July 2nd, 1990
  • All Saints in Keokuk: July 2nd, 1990 - May 13th, 1992
  • St Joseph in East Pleasant Plain: May 13th, 1992 - June 14th, 1993
  • St Frances Xavier Cabrini in Richland: May 13th, 1992 - June 14th, 1993
  • Samaritan Health Systems in Clinton: June 1st, 1994 - April 19th, 2013
  • The Alverno in Clinton: May 1st, 1996 - April 1st, 1997
  • Church of the Visitation in Camanche: October 7th, 1996 - July 1st, 2000
  • Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton: August 15th, 2000 - June 30th, 2004
  • Saint James in Toronto: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004
  • Sacred Heart in Oxford Junction: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004
  • Sacred Heart in Lost Nation: January 30th, 2004 - July 1st, 2004
  • Saint Patrick Church-Villa Nova in Charlotte: July 1st, 2004 - October 17th, 2005
  • Ss. Mary and Joseph in Sugar Creek: July 1st, 2004 - October 17th, 2005
  • Ss. Philip & James in Grand Mound: October 17th, 2005 - June 30th, 2006
  • St. Joseph in Dewitt: October 17th, 2005 - June 30th, 2006
  • St. Alphonsus in Mount Pleasant: December 6th, 2016 - July 1st, 2017
  • Jesus Christ Prince of Peace in Clinton: July 1st, 2017 - July 1st, 2022
  • Holy Family in Fort Madison: July 1st, 2022 - Present
  • St. Joseph in Montrose: July 1st, 2022- Present

