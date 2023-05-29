Dry and sunny for Memorial Day

Above-average temperatures and dry conditions are with us yet again.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Memorial Day ahead will, yet again, feature warmth and sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Look for highs today to reach into the mid 80s. Dry weather continues throughout the week but much needed rain chances are possible by the week’s end. Tuesday through Thursday, we’ll warm into the upper 80s to around 90 with continued sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds. Provided enough moisture, a weak system could bring the chance for some needed rain Friday into Saturday, though chances do remain low. Generally dry and warm weather continue into the start of June.

