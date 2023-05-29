A hot and dry workweek ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs slightly higher in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning of next week. The long-term forecast looks dry.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.