A hot and dry workweek ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs slightly higher in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning of next week. The long-term forecast looks dry.

