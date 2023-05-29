Iowa baseball earns spot in Terre Haute regional for NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The University of Iowa baseball team is in!

The Hawkeyes season is still alive as they now enter a thrilling time of the year as the Road to Omaha officially begins. The Hawkeyes awaited their destiny in the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show Monday morning.

The Hawkeyes are heading to Indiana to the Terre Haute Regional as the #2 seed in the region. Iowa is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Rick Heller and the sixth in school history. The Hawkeyes earned an at large selection to the tournament after finishing third in the Big Ten and runner up at the Big Ten Tournament.

They are set to face #3 North Carolina on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. central time.

“It was a great feeling last year we felt like we should’ve gotten in, but we kind of got snubbed. This year we decided to go out there and play our hardest every single day and get locked in and give us no reason not to put us in,” said Kyle Huckstorf, Iowa redshirt junior.

“I was just happy for them because they were rewarded for a fantastic season. They have been a team that has been the team that showed up every day. From day one of the last day of the regular season,” said Rick Heller, Iowa baseball head coach.

Indiana State is also in the bracket as the one seed who will face #4 Wright State.

