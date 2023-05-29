Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in downtown Davenport Sunday.

The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for residents impacted by the collapse, according to a media release.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses, according to the release.

Impacted residents can apply on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

There is no income eligibility requirements for the program and closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

Further, state officials also deployed Iowa Task Force 1, the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, to assist in search and rescue efforts, according to the release.

