Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in downtown Davenport Sunday.

The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for residents impacted by the collapse, according to a media release.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses, according to the release.

Impacted residents can apply on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

There is no income eligibility requirements for the program and closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

Further, state officials also deployed Iowa Task Force 1, the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, to assist in search and rescue efforts, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warm and dry Memorial Day
A warm and dry Memorial Day
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

Davenport Fire Chief Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson provide an updated on the \ building...
No fatalities reported in Iowa as officials plan to demolish partially collapsed building
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse
Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate...
Diocese of Davenport removes priest from ministry after receiving report of inappropriate sexual behavior