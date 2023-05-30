‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch
D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal...
Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening May 30, 2023
FILE - A worker arranges food onto plates in the kitchen of a restaurant in New York on Dec....
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says