2023 FRYfest to celebrate mascot Herky’s 75th birthday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - FRYfest is set to kickoff on September 1 in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing, organizers announced Tuesday.

The theme for this year’s FRYfest is celebrating the 75th birthday of the Hawkeye’s beloved mascot, Herky.

“Herky is an essential part of the fan experience at every University of Iowa sporting event and one of the community’s most well-known faces. We’re excited to hear from former Herkys about their most memorable experiences as a mascot,” said Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City.

Organizers with Think Iowa City, the City of Coralville, and University of Iowa Athletics said this is FRYfest’s 14th year.

The events take place at the Coralville Hyatt Regency Hotel and Conference center in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing, the day before the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick.

For a full list of events, visit FRYfest.com.

