Davenport officials evaluate timing of apartment demolition after woman rescued Monday night

Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials say they’re still evaluating the timing of the demolition of a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport after a woman was rescued from the building on Monday night.

The woman was brought down to safety as crews with the Davenport Fire Department continued to check windows of other upper apartment units by knocking and looking inside with a firetruck bucket ladder.

The woman waved from the window of a third-floor apartment, before being taken to safety. City officials have not provided any additional information on the woman at this time.

After the woman was found in the building, crowds of people could be seen outside the building, visibly upset and protesting, voicing concerns that there may still be others inside.

Davenport Strategy Officer Sarah Ott released the following statement just after 6 a.m. Tuesday:

“In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago. Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still being evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”

