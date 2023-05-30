Friends, teammates remember Univ. of Dubuque student who drowned

Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque...
Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque student-athlete drowned this past weekend.
By KCCI
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCCI) - Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque student-athlete drowned this past weekend.

Gbarjolo was on the track and field team at the University of Dubuque.

Before then, he ran for Valley High School in West Des Moines, winning a state championship and setting a state record that still stands today.

His teammates say he made an immediate impact with his hurdle skills, but what they’ll remember most is the time they spent off the track.

“Just countless memories up there, laughing watching basketball, him being a Nuggets fan, I’m a Lakers fan, and them sweeping us, the play fighting, it’s just, it’s crazy how all that was just a couple weeks ago,” Johnannan Frost, a friend of Urias, said.

Gjarbolo’s teammates say they have no doubt he will be watching over their team next season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
2nd person pulled from partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, poses for a photo with audience members during a...
DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluate timing of apartment demolition after woman rescued Monday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
Davenport Fire Chief Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson provide an updated on the \ building...
No fatalities reported in Iowa as officials plan to demolish partially collapsed building