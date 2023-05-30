Presidential candidate DeSantis to join Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be a special guest at Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride event on June 3.

The proceeds from her annual ride always go to a veterans charity, with this year’s proceeds going to Freedom Foundation of Cedar Rapids.

The Florida governor is the eighth guest announced for the event, along with Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Larry Elder, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Perry Johnson.

DeSantis formally announced his entry into the growing Republican field earlier this month, and already has a busy week of campaign stops taking him to 12 cities in three states, including Iowa.

“I’m delighted to be joining Senator Ernst in Des Moines. As military veterans, Joni and I both understand the importance of supporting those who have served our nation — and I’m excited to get the chance to do just that at the annual Roast and Ride,” said DeSantis said in a press release. “Over the past few months, Casey and I have had the pleasure of getting to know hard-working patriots across the great state of Iowa. Florida and Iowa have led the way in the fight for our way of life — and I’m running for president to take that fight to the White House. Our mission is simple: We are building a movement to restore America.”

The motorcycle ride is set to start at 10:30 a.m. at Big Barn Harley-Davidson, at 81 NW PI, Des Moines. Rider check-in starts at 9:30 a.m.

The Roast and Rally will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Animal Learning Center, at E34 Street.

