Staying quite warm and, unfortunately, mostly dry

Quiet conditions are expected to be the main feature of the next few days, along with rather warm temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a lot of sunshine today, along with temperatures that will be a decent amount above normal for the end of May.

Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s as temperatures warm up. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a southerly breeze. Dew points remain relatively low today, limiting our potential for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.

That potential may increase slightly as we go through the week, but not by a substantial amount. Instead, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the rest of our 7-day forecast. Expect a somewhat more humid feel as the week goes on, too, but not overwhelmingly so.

A warm and dry Memorial Day
A warm and dry Memorial Day

Another rather warm day today.
Above-average temperatures and dry conditions are with us yet again.
Dry and sunny for Memorial Day