Warmth Continues

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - May will come to an end on a warm and generally dry note. While we have a chance of some isolated storms, especially northwest it looks like most stay dry. Highs remain well above normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the end of the weekend. As the warmth increases we also notice a slow rise in dewpoints. This will give a bit of a muggier feel to the air as we move through the week. Overall chances are isolated for any rainfall throughout the work week. With additional chances possible this weekend. If your garden needs rain I would think about watering it as chances are not great in any one location.

