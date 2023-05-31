Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conduct operation to rescue animals inside partially collapsed apartment

Animals saved out of partially collapsed apartment building
Animals saved out of partially collapsed apartment building(Scott County Humane Society)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conducted an operation Tuesday to rescue animals still inside the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport.

In a statement from city officials, they said “As discussed in this morning’s press conference, earlier this afternoon the Davenport Fire Department in partnership with MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team conducted an additional operation within portions of the 324 Main Street building that presented as acceptable risk for emergency response entry in the opinion of the structural engineer and rescue technicians.”

During this operation, several animals were rescued and delivered to the Scott County Humane Society, officials said. Crews continued to search for human activity and none was detected.

The stability of the building continues to degrade, officials stated. The recovery of any unaccounted for individuals remains the priority of the city as operational planning progresses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque...
Friends, teammates remember Univ. of Dubuque student who drowned
Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open in West Des Moines this summer
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening May 30, 2023
FRYfest 2021.
2023 FRYfest to celebrate mascot Herky’s 75th birthday
Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open in West Des Moines this summer
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra,...
Presidential candidate DeSantis to join Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride