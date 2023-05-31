Iowa high schooler who survived devastating crash gets huge ovation at graduation ceremony

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emotions ran high at a Perry high school graduation over the weekend.

The audience erupted into applause when Edlyn Fuentes Gavidia walked the stage.

Her siblings, Daisy and Walter, died in a crash on their way to school earlier this year. Edlyn was severely injured.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $50,000 for the family.

