Iowa high schooler who survived devastating crash gets huge ovation at graduation ceremony

By KCCI
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emotions ran high at a Perry high school graduation over the weekend.

The audience erupted into applause when Edlyn Fuentes Gavidia walked the stage.

Her siblings, Daisy and Walter, died in a crash on their way to school earlier this year. Edlyn was severely injured.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $50,000 for the family.

