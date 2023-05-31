Showers & storms possible Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a warm and partly cloudy afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight, we’ll have temperatures drop into the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll start Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. However, scattered showers are expected to develop Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

More scattered showers are expected on Friday. Highs will stay in the 80s and 90s through the 7 day.

