Warm, a little more humid, with a shot at a storm or two

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather over the next few days will be pretty consistent, with things staying quite warm.

Highs will be into the upper 80s and lower 90s each day through the weekend, with a slightly muggier feel to the air than the past few days. While not overwhelmingly so, it will be a noticeable change. Thanks to this modest increase in moisture, there is a shot at a scattered storm to develop later today.

This potential could extend to additional days in the near future, but it’s an uncertain outcome since there are no large-scale storm systems to produce this activity. So, we’ll have to play it by ear each day, with some influence based on what happened the previous day.

Highs will likely stay above normal for the near future.

