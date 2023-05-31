Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released

Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a four-year-old boy on May 20, saying it depicts an “unavoidable accident.”(Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a four-year-old boy on May 20, saying it depicts an “unavoidable accident.”

The release of the footage comes as law enforcement continue to investigate the incident.

It happened when officer David Danielson was patrolling near Woodbury Street and North 12th Avenue.

The video shows a group of people around what appears to be an ice cream van. As the officer pulls past the van, the child is seen running into view.

Police said Danielson quickly got medical treatment for the child, who was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his right foot and lower leg.

The child also had scratches and abrasions, but police said the injuries do not appear serious.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The video footage clearly depicts an unavoidable accident. Officer Danielson was carefully operating his police vehicle on May 20. What occurred is unfortunate but Officer Danielson did nothing wrong. It was an accident, pure and simple. Officer Danielson quickly stopped his vehicle and immediately summoned emergency medical care for the child. We continue to keep the child and his family in our prayers and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

Officer Danielson has been a police officer with the Marshalltown Police Department for 16 years.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Marshalltown Police Department, along with analysis of police vehicle black box data.

