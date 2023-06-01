Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released
Expecting scattered showers and storms for parts of the region this afternoon.
Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around
In this June 2014 photo, Faye, a swan, tends to two baby cygnets at the Manlius Swan Pond in...
Police: Mother swan killed, eaten by family; 3 charged
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Showers & storms possible Thursday

Latest News

Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969