Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Cushingberry was sitting on his porch on April 27, 2020, when he watched postal carrier Angela Summers, 45, of Indianapolis, walk past his home and proceed to the next residence.

According to court records, Cushingberry was upset because his postal deliveries had been suspended due to an aggressive dog at his home.

After Summers walked past his home, prosecutors said Cushingberry “aggressively approached” her on his neighbor’s porch and demanded his mail several times. He continued pursuing Summers while displaying a handgun before he pulled the gun from his waistband and shot her in the chest from several feet away.

Summers collapsed on the porch and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Cushingberry fled the scene and stashed the gun in a nearby residence’s detached garage, but he was later arrested.

“Angela Summers was a beloved family member and public servant, and she should be alive today. She was taken from those who cared for her by the defendant’s evil decision to gun her down while she was simply doing her job,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said Thursday in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
In this June 2014 photo, Faye, a swan, tends to two baby cygnets at the Manlius Swan Pond in...
Police: Mother swan killed, eaten by family; 3 charged
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana

Latest News

The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Alseif wave to well-wishers during their wedding...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Tupac Shakur to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame