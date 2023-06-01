Iowans call for more carbon capture pipeline safety regulations

People in Iowa are demanding a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines until more safety regulations are in place.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
They're in opposition to three carbon dioxide pipeline projects planned to go through the state.

They’re in opposition to three carbon dioxide pipeline projects planned to go through the state.

Protesters gathered in downtown Des Moines Wednesday, where pipeline leaders are holding a large conference with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, known as PHMSA.

It is the federal agency responsible for regulating pipelines.

Several landowners against the pipelines referenced a pipeline explosion in Mississippi in 2020 that sent more than 40 people to the hospital.

Protesters fear something similar could happen in Iowa.

“Lots of folks are going to be living in rural communities that have volunteer fire departments that are just not equipped to deal with a rupture when it happens,” said Ava Auen-Ryan with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

PHMSA says it is working on new rules. It says land movement from heavy rain is causing ruptures.

“We’ve got to make sure that companies all over the country are aware,” said Linda Daugherty, with PHMSA.

PHMSA says it could take at least a year to implement new safety regulations for CO2 pipelines.

