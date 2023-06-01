Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around

Showers and storms may develop at times, though they will be widely scattered.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Fairly warm conditions will certainly stick around for at least a few more days, but the chance for any more rainfall is less certain.

We will likely see a similar batch of scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening, though it will be pretty limited in its expanse overall. Those that are lucky enough to see it will have the chance to see some healthy rainfall totals. Outside of that, warm and somewhat humid air is present, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s today and tomorrow.

Drier air arrives this weekend, which will lower our dew points a bit and likely close out any additional shot at scattered storms. Highs will not see a big change, though with daytime temperatures likely pushing past 90 on both days.

Things may cool, just slightly, by the middle of next week after another cold front passes the area without much rain taking place.

