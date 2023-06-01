University of Iowa names interim athletics director

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Thursday named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, pending approval by the Iowa Board of Regents.

Goetz is currently serving as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer. She was named interim athletics director after current Athletics Director Gary Barta announced his retirement last week.

Goetz will take over the position on an interim basis on Aug. 1, when Barta retires.

“Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics,” University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson said in a press release. “I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

Goetz previously served as director of athletics for Ball State University, before joining the University of Iowa in September 2022.

She also previously served as chief operating officer and senior woman administrator in the University of Connecticut’s atheltics department from 2016 to 2018.

“I want to congratulate Gary Barta on his long career at Iowa and thank President Wilson for putting her trust in me and the tremendous people we have here at Iowa,” Goetz said. “The Hawkeyes have a proud and storied tradition with the greatest fan base in the country, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the department. I am committed to supporting our talented coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we build on the positive trajectory of athletic and academic excellence.”

The university plans to conduct a national search for a replacement athletics director sometime in early 2024.

