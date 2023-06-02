Hot and Dry for the first weekend in June

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The weekend is upon us continuing a hot and dry trend. Any scattered showers or thunderstorms that developed during the afternoon diminish overnight. After lows in the middle 60s highs move quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. A shower and storm chance remains with us on Monday as a front moves across the state. This brings down some cooler weather as highs fall seasonally into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Tuesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

