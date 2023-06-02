Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.

KFJB was started by staff at the Marshall Electric Company in Marshalltown.

In 1922, members ran a three-block long microphone cable from the station to broadcast two Marshalltown football games.

They became the first radio station to air a football game live from the field.

On June 2, 1923, the station was commercially licensed and recognized as the 17th radio station in the country.

Over the last 100 years, KFJB has aired coverage of World War II, the launch of FM signal technology, and major events across central Iowa.

On Friday, it will host a three-hour program celebrating the anniversary.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Expecting scattered showers and storms for parts of the region this afternoon.
Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around
In this June 2014 photo, Faye, a swan, tends to two baby cygnets at the Manlius Swan Pond in...
Police: Mother swan killed, eaten by family; 3 charged
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released

Latest News

The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are...
Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting
A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
People in Iowa are demanding a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines until more safety...
Iowans call for more carbon capture pipeline safety regulations