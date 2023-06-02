Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly December street-racing crash that left a child dead.

Robert Miller was intoxicated and racing a friend at more than 100 miles an hour when he lost control of the car.

He crashed through the median and slammed into two other vehicles, splitting one of them in half. The crash killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and hurt three other people.

A jury found Miller guilty of charges including Vehicular homicide, and serious injury.

During the trial, jurors saw video footage from a bar, showing Miller intoxicated and walking out to his car before the crash.

One juror called the case heartbreaking, saying the evidence was tragic and damaging.

Miller’s sentencing is set for July 14.

