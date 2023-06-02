Quite warm with another scattered storm chance

A few scattered storms possible yet again today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions on Friday will be nearly identical to those on Thursday, with warm and somewhat humid air and a few storms to go around.

Temperatures climb once the sun is shining, with highs reaching into the upper 80s or even low 90s. Enough humidity will be around to give some mugginess to the air, too. The combination of these factors will build up a little instability in the atmosphere by the afternoon, much like in recent days. This means a few showers and storms are again possible. Heavy downpours are possible for the lucky few who receive them today.

Drier air moves in this weekend, reducing the mugginess a bit and lessening the chances for any pop-up storms. Temperatures do not show a similar decline, so expect highs in the low 90s each day through Monday.

That’s when a front moves through from east to west, giving us a push of cooler air. This drops our highs closer to 80, and closer to normal for this time of year, into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Expecting scattered showers and storms for parts of the region this afternoon.
Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around
In this June 2014 photo, Faye, a swan, tends to two baby cygnets at the Manlius Swan Pond in...
Police: Mother swan killed, eaten by family; 3 charged
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released

Latest News

Isolated storms are possible again this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Heat and humidity bring us an early taste of summer
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Heat and humidity bring us an early taste of summer
Expecting scattered showers and storms for parts of the region this afternoon.
Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around