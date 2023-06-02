Quite warm with another scattered storm chance

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions on Friday will be nearly identical to those on Thursday, with warm and somewhat humid air and a few storms to go around.

Temperatures climb once the sun is shining, with highs reaching into the upper 80s or even low 90s. Enough humidity will be around to give some mugginess to the air, too. The combination of these factors will build up a little instability in the atmosphere by the afternoon, much like in recent days. This means a few showers and storms are again possible. Heavy downpours are possible for the lucky few who receive them today.

Drier air moves in this weekend, reducing the mugginess a bit and lessening the chances for any pop-up storms. Temperatures do not show a similar decline, so expect highs in the low 90s each day through Monday.

That’s when a front moves through from east to west, giving us a push of cooler air. This drops our highs closer to 80, and closer to normal for this time of year, into the middle of next week.

