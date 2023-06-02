Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting

The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are...
The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are resilient as they graduated after a recent deadly shooting.
By WOI
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are resilient as they graduated after a recent deadly shooting.

The shooting in January killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr.

Founder Will Keeps was also injured.

Just a few months later, 17 students at Starts Right Here earned their diploma.

Keeps says despite the tragic situation, the kids didn’t give up and rather became stronger due to it.

One student says she was ready to drop out, before getting the help she needed at ‘Starts Right Here’.

“All the teachers, the staff... will encourage you and just keep you in the right mindset,” Alesha Sellers, Starts Right Here graduate, said. “Even when you just don’t want to be here or don’t want to do the work.”

Keeps says he expects the program to keep improving. He is looking into creating dorms for the students.

Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes both face first degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

Walls is set to go to trial in August and Tukes in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Expecting scattered showers and storms for parts of the region this afternoon.
Storm activity limited, with heat and humidity around
In this June 2014 photo, Faye, a swan, tends to two baby cygnets at the Manlius Swan Pond in...
Police: Mother swan killed, eaten by family; 3 charged
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Showers & storms possible Thursday
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released

Latest News

An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
People in Iowa are demanding a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines until more safety...
Iowans call for more carbon capture pipeline safety regulations