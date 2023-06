OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The weekend is upon us continuing a hot and dry trend. After lows in the middle 60s highs move quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. A shower and storm chance remains with us on Monday as a front moves across the state. This brings down some cooler weather as highs fall seasonally into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Tuesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.