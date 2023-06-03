The hot weekend continues

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a hot and sunny June afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, perfect for heading off to church! Highs will rise into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. However, scattered to isolated showers and storms are also possible Sunday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to check the radar for updates!

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s, a mostly sunny sky. Another backdoor cold front is expected to move into Iowa late Monday and into Tuesday bringing much more comfortable air to the area by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky. We’ll continue to have highs in the 80s through the start of next weekend.

