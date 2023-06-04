7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago when gunfire erupts amid remembrance for man killed in car crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded when gunfire erupted during a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash. Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez of the Chicago Police Department says a large group of people had gathered about 1 a.m. on Sunday to mark four years since a man’s fatal crash when there was an altercation and shots rang out.

He says seven people were wounded and one of them, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Five of six other shooting victims were hospitalized in good condition but a 29-year-old man was in critical condition. Gutierrez says the shooting remains under investigation.

