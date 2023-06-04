Heat and storm chances remain

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - No big changes in the weather pattern as we move through the end of the first weekend in June. A sunny to partly cloudy sky remains in place as does an afternoon/evening chance for an isolated shower and storm activity. A backdoor cold front is expected to move into Iowa late Monday from the east bringing much more comfortable air to the area for the middle of the week. Have a great day.

