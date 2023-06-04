A hot start to the workweek, but a tad cooler by Wednesday

A hot start to the workweek, but a tad cooler by Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and storms developed across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri today and will move west through the evening. Tonight, we’ll be mild with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky after the showers and storms move west.

We’ll start the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday morning and a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon along with highs reaching the 80s. It will be hot again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, but the low 80s are expected Wednesday and Thursday. However, temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s by Saturday. Another chance for showers and storms returns next weekend.

