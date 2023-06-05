23rd annual Fly Van Buren! Join us in the Villages for the family-friendly 23rd annual Fly Van Buren! The Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Keosauqua, Iowa Municipal Airport (6K9) on Saturday, June 10 from 7:00 – 10:00 am in the picturesque Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa. The Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast beginning at 7:00 am, rain or shine for $8.00. Children 5-10 years of age are $4.00. All pilots are invited to Fly-In for a FREE breakfast! The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display. Indian Hills Aviation Department will be on site with information about pursuing an exciting career in Aviation. There will be door prize drawings for TWO Airplane Rides (to be scheduled at a later date). Be sure to bring the kids! All children under 12 will receive a coupon for a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop in Keosauqua. There is no admission fee to attend the Fly-In, so bring the family and your lawn chairs! (Breakfast will be served rain or shine, all other activities dependent on weather.) For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822/ 319-293-7111 or visit the website at www.villagesofvanburen.com

