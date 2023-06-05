Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in an anti-government protest in Poland’s capital. Poles traveled from across the country to voice their anger Sunday at a conservative government that has eroded democratic norms. Warsaw City Hall hall estimated that up to 500,000 people took part.

The march was held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989 after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule. Critics argue that a recently passed law that would allow a commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland will be used by the ruling party to remove opposition party leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other rivals from public life.

