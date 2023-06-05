Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening

Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a warm and hazy afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The haze was due to wildfire smoke that will hang around the area through Wednesday before clearing out a bit by Thursday. Tonight, will be mild with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 50s. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening along a backdoor cold front.

Cooler air behind the front will help ease high temperatures for the middle of the week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday. A better chance for showers and storms is expected on Saturday when another cold front is forecasted to travel through the Midwest.

