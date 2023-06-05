Quiet weather likely today, cold front on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures remain warm for a couple of days, but some modest improvement is likely by the middle of the week.

Highs today reach well into the 80s, but there may be slightly lower dew points than what we experienced yesterday. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, either, but the area with the highest risk for that looks to shift just outside of the area today.

A cold front approaches from the northeast on Tuesday, which will build up some moisture ahead of it with southerly flow. This increase in moisture could lead to the possibility of scattered showers and storms later in the day, with the risk potentially lingering into Wednesday. We will also see temperatures decrease a bit, from near 90 on Tuesday to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a warm-up as we head into next weekend, which comes with a shower and storm chance later in the day on Saturday. This cold front sends our temperatures back downward again, for a day or two.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.