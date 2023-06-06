Another warm one, some relief on the way

Areas of scattered showers or storms are possible late today into tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will climb today ahead of a cold front, which will push somewhat cooler and drier air into the region.

Highs will push well into the 80s, close to 90, with a fair amount of sunshine through most of Tuesday. Dew points will also climb a bit higher, so expect a bit of mugginess to the air as the day goes onward. An isolated shower or storm is possible late today, though the chance increases somewhat tonight as the cold front approaches from the north and northeast. Widespread heavy rainfall looks unlikely with this activity, unfortunately.

The cold front will be close enough on Wednesday to keep the chance for some additional showers in the forecast early on. We will be on the cool side of the front, though, so highs will be limited to the upper 70s or low 80s through Friday.

Another storm system drags a front through the area over the weekend, giving us another shot at showers or a few storms. This also brings in a reinforcing shot of cooler air, keeping highs in the 70s toward the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said 42-year-old Jamie Bell fatally shot...
Woman’s partner fatally shot her, toddler daughter before taking his own life, officials say

Latest News

Warm temperatures stick around for today.
First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
The chance for scattered storms is somewhat lower today.
Quiet weather likely today, cold front on the way