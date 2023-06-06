Another warm one, some relief on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will climb today ahead of a cold front, which will push somewhat cooler and drier air into the region.

Highs will push well into the 80s, close to 90, with a fair amount of sunshine through most of Tuesday. Dew points will also climb a bit higher, so expect a bit of mugginess to the air as the day goes onward. An isolated shower or storm is possible late today, though the chance increases somewhat tonight as the cold front approaches from the north and northeast. Widespread heavy rainfall looks unlikely with this activity, unfortunately.

The cold front will be close enough on Wednesday to keep the chance for some additional showers in the forecast early on. We will be on the cool side of the front, though, so highs will be limited to the upper 70s or low 80s through Friday.

Another storm system drags a front through the area over the weekend, giving us another shot at showers or a few storms. This also brings in a reinforcing shot of cooler air, keeping highs in the 70s toward the end of the weekend.

