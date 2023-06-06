Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State football player will not face any prison time for assaulting a former Iowa basketball player.

Prosecutors charged Nicholas Kron with attacking Jordan Bohannon outside a bar in downtown Iowa City in May 2021. It left Bohannon with a serious head injury.

Court documents show Kron pleaded guilty in March this year.

Court documents show a judge sentenced Kron to a year of probation, a $430 civil penalty and 100 hours of community service.

The judge also granted Kron’s request for a deferred judgment.

That means if he meets the conditions of his probation, his sentence could be erased from records.

Bohannon has filed a civil lawsuit against Kron.

