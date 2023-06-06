Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms are moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri from the north and will move out of the area tonight. After the storms clear out, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday, especially in the morning with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s. Another cold front will move through the state this weekend bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms to the area this weekend.

