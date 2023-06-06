Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms are moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri from the north and will move out of the area tonight. After the storms clear out, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday, especially in the morning with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s. Another cold front will move through the state this weekend bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms to the area this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said 42-year-old Jamie Bell fatally shot...
Woman’s partner fatally shot her, toddler daughter before taking his own life, officials say