Gov. Reynolds requests federal assistance for Davenport apartment collapse response

Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds requested federal assistance from the Biden Administration for Scott County in response to the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment.

In the letter to President Biden, Reynolds requested an emergency declaration for assistance with debris removal, demolition, reimbursement for response activities and technical assistance.

The partial collapse of the six-story apartment building happened on May 28. Three people died, and multiple people were injured.

State officials estimate about 100 households have been displaced, from the apartment and the surrounding area, due to safety concerns.

Additionally, three businesses that were located in the apartment building and 12 businesses from the surrounding area have been closed due to safety concerns. These closures have impacted about 18 employees.

Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation on May 29, authorizing the use of all available state resources, supplies and equipment to help the people impacted by the collapse.

The city of Davenport is also assisting the families and businesses impacted with financial aid. The Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Hy-Vee, among others, have also assisted the impacted people.

But Gov. Reynolds said more assistance is needed. The response to the building collapse comes as Scott County and the city of Davenport is still recovering from spring flooding.

“HSEMD has communicated the need for support with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE),” Reynolds said in the letter. “However, FEMA and the USACE have onveyed that, absent the issuance of a Presidential Declaration, they are unable to render assistance to support the State of Iowa’s ongoing response and recovery efforts, and NIST does not believe this collapse will meet their requirements for engagement.”

