Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a lovely Wednesday afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be quiet with lows cooling into the 50s.

We’ll wake up to some clouds and isolated showers on Thursday with a few showers possible in our western counties Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s through the middle of next week with a chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

