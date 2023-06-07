Showers hang around a bit, but drier air is on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front continues to push to the southwest across the region today, eventually giving us a chance at some very pleasant weather.

In the meantime, though, we will keep the threat of additional showers around until the early afternoon of Wednesday, before we see gradually decreasing clouds. Dew points will also begin to drop, so expect a less humid feel to the air by this evening. Highs reach the 70s, likely aided a bit by some sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures remain fairly comfortable for a couple of days with dry weather. A few clouds will be possible on Thursday, with even sunnier skies expected on Friday.

A chance for showers or some storms arrive late on Saturday into early Sunday, as another cold front passes through. This sets us up with highs only in the mid to upper 70s for Sunday into Monday, with a fair amount of sunshine early next week.

