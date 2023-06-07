Showers hang around a bit, but drier air is on the way

Scattered showers remain possible for the first half of the day, before some drier air moves in.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front continues to push to the southwest across the region today, eventually giving us a chance at some very pleasant weather.

In the meantime, though, we will keep the threat of additional showers around until the early afternoon of Wednesday, before we see gradually decreasing clouds. Dew points will also begin to drop, so expect a less humid feel to the air by this evening. Highs reach the 70s, likely aided a bit by some sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures remain fairly comfortable for a couple of days with dry weather. A few clouds will be possible on Thursday, with even sunnier skies expected on Friday.

A chance for showers or some storms arrive late on Saturday into early Sunday, as another cold front passes through. This sets us up with highs only in the mid to upper 70s for Sunday into Monday, with a fair amount of sunshine early next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Iowa native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics
Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.
Retired handyman wins record $476 million lottery jackpot: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening

Latest News

Temperatures warm up a bit this afternoon as the sun makes a return.
First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Warm temperatures stick around for today.
Another warm one, some relief on the way