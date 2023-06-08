Iowa Senate Democrats oust Wahls, pick Jochum as Democratic Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senate Democrats unanimously chose Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque, to serve as the Democratic Leader of the Iowa Senate on Wednesday.

Jochum, who represents District 36, encompassing Dubuque and part of Dubuque County, replaced previous Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville.

A press release from Iowa Democrats did not explain the timing of the move, nor did it explain why it was made.

In a statement, Jochum thanked Wahls for his vision and leadership in guiding the caucus over the last three legislative sessions.

Jochum is serving her fourth term, and previously served as Senate President and Assistant Democratic Leader.

Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement:

“I am honored to receive the unanimous support of my fellow Democratic Senators during this critical moment for our caucus and the state of Iowa.”

“As a united team, Senate Democrats will continue to fight for the principles we believe in on behalf of the people of Iowa. We’re fighting for strong working families and the rights and freedoms of all people. We’re fighting for high-quality public education and affordable, accessible healthcare in every community.”

“Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa – in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”

