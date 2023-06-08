Light shower possible early, then staying pleasant

Expect a few very light showers to be possible this morning, then pleasant conditions to follow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We should generally see pretty quiet weather for a bit, though there is one exception this morning.

An area of very light showers is moving from north to south across Iowa today, which may clip the western edge of our region. This activity is quite light, and is fighting against drier air near the surface of the Earth. Thus, it appears that if any makes it to the ground, it shouldn’t amount to much. Otherwise, we should see gradually partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

After another cool start on Friday, highs will climb slightly higher as winds shift to the south. This is ahead of a storm system that moves in this weekend, giving us a shot at a few showers or storms. It also cools us down into the low to mid 70s for a couple of days after the cold front moves through.

Temperatures will show a warming trend again next week, with a chance for storms by the middle of it.

