Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out

Latest News

FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada
University of Wisconsin–Madison logo
Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison to hire people to eat cheese, pizza
Researchers in Malibu, California will be able to track a black bear that has been spotted...
Researchers, beachgoers report rare sighting of black bear on Malibu beach
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town